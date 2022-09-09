A DRUG dealer who made more than £1 million trafficking heroin and cocaine on the streets of South Wales will have to repay just £48,000.

Mark Wainfur from Newport was jailed for 12 years in January following a National Crime Agency and Gwent Police investigation.

The 33-year-old had used an encrypted EncroChat phone to sell 15kg of cocaine and 5kg of heroin before detectives cracked his code.

During his sentencing earlier this year Cardiff Crown Court heard how Wainfur had believed he was “untouchable”.

Mark Wainfur was arrested at his home in Motherwell Court in Newport

The defendant spent his drug money on four Rolex watches and gold jewellery worth more than £170,000.

Wainfur was back at Cardiff Crown Court for a proceeds of crime hearing.

Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, said the defendant’s profits had been £1,124,035.94.

Wainfur has just £48,952 in recoverable assets.

Judge Neil Bidder KC said he has to hand that amount over to the police within six months or face an extra 12 months in jail.

