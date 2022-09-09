KING Charles III has arrived to cheers and kisses at Buckingham Palace following the death of the Queen.

The news of Her Majesty's death was announced in a statement on behalf of the Royal Family on Thursday evening.

Her death brings an end to a 70-year reign, the longest in history, having ascended the throne following the death of her father, King George VI on February 6, 1952.

Members of the royal family travelled to Balmoral yesterday, where the Queen was laying in rest.

The former Prince of Wales and the new Queen Consort remained in Balmoral overnight, before returning to London today where the new King will address the nation later this evening.

It marks the new King and the Queen Consort's first walkabout and encounter with the public since his historic accession.

The public was seen lining up behind a barrier as they clamoured to greet him, smiling and taking photos of him on their phones.

One woman leaned over to kiss the King’s right hand and another kissed him on the cheek.

King Charles III and the Queen wave to the crowd outside Buckingham Palace, London after travelling from Balmoral

His Majesty thanked the crowd for their good wishes, shaking countless hands after stepping from his state Bentley.

Shouts of God Save the King went were head along with three cheers, for the new head of state.

King Charles, who was dressed in mourning black suit and tie, smiled and waved at the mass of people as he took up his duties as monarch despite his grief.

He is expected to hold his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss ahead of delivering a televised address to a nation in mourning at 6 pm on Friday.

A well-wisher kisses the hand of King Charles III during a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace, London, to view messages and tributes following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The new King has already given the order that a period of “Royal Mourning” for the Queen will be observed from now until seven days after her funeral.

Royal Mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, royal household staff and representatives of the royal household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties.

When will Charles become King?





Charles has automatically become King after the death of his mother, but an Accession Council is usually convened at St James’s Palace in London within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign.

King Charles III, with the Queen, waves to the crowd after looking at flowers outside Buckingham Palace, London after travelling from Balmoral following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

It will be later following the death of the Queen because the announcement of her death did not come until early evening on Thursday, meaning there was not enough time to set the plans in motion for Friday morning.

Therefore Charles will be formally declared King at the Accession Council on Saturday, September 10.

Born on April 21, 1926, during the reign of her paternal grandfather King George V Queen Elizabeth II went on the be Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6.

King Charles III and the Queen walk across the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, London, as he enters the palace for the first time as the new King after travelling from Balmoral following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

As the oldest daughter of King George VI, she became Queen following his death in 1952 while on a tour of Australia and New Zealand with her late husband, Prince Philip.

Her coronation took place the following year and she was crowned aged 27.

She has since become one of the most-loved figures around the world travelling more widely than any other monarch during her extraordinary reign.

Elizabeth II is the first British monarch in history to reach her Platinum Jubilee, and plans are in motion for a host of national festivities in June to mark the occasion.

Her reign has stretched from the post-war years through a new millennium and into a radically altered 21st century.

Her time on the throne has seen 15 prime ministers from the Second World War leader Sir Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.

She is survived by her four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.