A PUB in Newport well-known for often being decked out in patriotic regalia has been paying tribute to the Queen.

Just three months ago the Lyceum Tavern in Malpas Road held a lively jubilee party to celebrate Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne. But now a Union Flag adorned with the Queen's face is being flown outside the pub for a more sombre reason, as we mourn the death of the monarch.

Bar manager Eliot Gee said he had held a minutes' silence at the pub when the news came in on Thursday afternoon.

“It was very sad when I heard the news," he said. "When they announced she was unwell it goes through your mind that it may happen.

“When the news was announced, I wasn’t expecting to have a lump in my throat, I was quite upset as it’s the end of an era which is quite sad.

“It is also the beginning of a new era, with King Charles III who will becoming king."

newsquest

A former tribute to the queen at Lyceum Tavern

He added: “A lot of us in this pub are royal enthusiasts, and if the royal family is retained then I am okay with Charles being king.

“When it was announced that she passed, the whole pub was on their feet which was quiet touching.”

The pub plan to host a few minutes silence on the day of her majesty’s funeral alongside showing it on television.

Mr Gee added: “On the day we will still be open, and we will show respect in our own little way by having a minute’s silence, I have kept the flags up as a formal mark of respect.

“We have had the news channel on ever since, as I am a big royal fan and I know a lot of us in this pub are too.

“It is going to be very strange on Christmas Day, to hear 'coming up next is the King’s Speech rather than the Queen’s Speech."