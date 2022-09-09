NEWPORT-BORN Hollywood star Michael Sheen is no stranger to giving a stirring performance.

But on an episode of Sky One panel show A League of Their Own broadcast last night he put on a show the likes of which few have ever seen.

Asked by host Romesh Ranganathan for some words of inspiration for the Welsh football team ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, Mr Sheen delivered a speech which couldn’t fail to leave a true Welshman unmoved.

MICHAEL SHEEN is truly MAGNIFICENT.



Get a LOAD of THIS. pic.twitter.com/zZh5k3jcSs — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) September 9, 2022

Accompanied by the obligatory inspiring music, he began: “I hear the voices singing. Speed your voices boys, boys, bach.

“One nation, singing with one voice - a song of hope, a song of courage, a victory song that floats through the valleys like a red mist, rolls over the mountaintops like crimson thunder.

“A red storm is coming to the gates of Qatar. It crackles with the spirit of ‘58 and Jimmy Murphy’s boys.

“It turns the pages of the history books and finds Rob’s page waiting, still to be written.

“What would you write in there boys? Dare you write your names on that page?

“We haven’t waited 64 years and come half way around the world to be troubled by a neighbour from back home.”

Building to a magnificent crescendo he calls on Gareth Bale’s boys to “give 'em some Welsh sugar”, ending with a rousing “As they fall around us, we are still here!”, to a standing ovation from the other panellists and the audience.

The 2022 World Cup gets under way in November. Presumably Rob Page’s boys will be playing this speech on repeat between now and then.