HOUSE prices across the UK may be continuing to rise, but if you look hard enough then there is always a bargain.

Situated in Llanhilleth, this three-bedroom home is listed for £50,000.

Okay, so this house might need a little TLC, but it certainly has plenty of potential if anyone is searching for their next project, or is wanting to get on the ladder while stamping their personality on their new home.

Inside the open plan reception/kitchen area. Picture: Wayman Schwartz Estate Agents.

The house, in Commercial Road, features an open plan reception room and kitchen, with a ground floor bathroom area and toilet, while outside there’s a garden.

The three bedrooms can all be found upstairs.

One of the three upstairs bedrooms. Picture: Wayman Schwartz Estate Agents.

The terraced home has good public transport links – just 0.2 miles from Llanhilleth Station which is on the Cardiff to Ebbw Vale line.

The home has been described as "ideal investment opportunity", and there is no onward chain.

This property is on the market with Wayman Schwartz Estate Agents. For more details visit waymanschwartz.co.uk or you can call the agent on 01495 364497.

