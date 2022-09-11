A NEW design and creative studio - said to be the first of its kind in Newport - is opening at the end of this month at the newly-revamped Newport Market.

Army of Few will be a design and creative studio which designs album covers, as well as selling merchandise.

The new location will be both a studio and a shop selling clothes, prints, merchandise for the acts and labels that they work with

Andy Hayes, from Caerleon, originally opened his first collaborative studio in Bristol before making the decision to bring the business to his home town.

He said: “It’s a design studio, we are a creative company who design music album covers, then we market them.

newsquest

Some of the merchandise that will be sold at new market shop called Army of Few

“The space is split between our office space and the other side is essentially the shop where we are selling t-shirts and clothes.

"We will work here during the day, and if we've got space and time then we will do t-shirt designs, and plan to open in the next week or two weeks.”

Mr Hayes has worked with famous musical acts such as Rudimental, Kasabian, Plan B and McFly, who he is currently designing for.

He hopes he can bring something unique and different to the Newport public by opening the shop in the market.

He added: “We hopefully want to open in the next two weeks, but as we are busy with our day-to-day work, we have got a lot to do in terms of getting it to a standard that we are happy with.

"Newport doesn’t have anything like what we are doing, so I am proud to bring something to Newport that doesn’t exist here and see how it goes.

Newsquest

Some of the clothing items that will be sold at Army of Few

“We are very lucky that its not just a shop, it’s a place for us to work but also a place for us to sell our own designs.

“We have done a lot of big album projects for big artists, its nice to have a space outside and get out and re-connect with the public to show them we are doing here.”

Army of Few is set to open in Newport Market towards the end of September.