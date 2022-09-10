A 23-YEAR-OLD Newport man with a history of violence has admitted two assaults in the city.

Joshua Leatherland, of Coniston Close, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) against Thundiyil Abraham and assault by beating against Tia Wills.

The offences occurred on July 16, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

MORE NEWS: Drug lord who made £1m selling heroin and cocaine to repay just £48k

The defendant was jailed last year after he punched a policewoman in the face with a “haymaker” before spitting in her colleague’s face.

Leatherland has previous convictions for ABH, assaulting an emergency worker, battery and affray.

He appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison and was warned by Judge Michael Fitton KC that he faces an inevitable jail term.

The defendant was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on September 23.