THE first official rendition of God Save the King will be sung at St Paul’s Cathedral at the end of a memorial service for the Queen.
The lyrics to the national anthem will change from “Queen” to “King” and “her victorious” to “him victorious” to mark that King Charles III has now taken over as monarch.
It comes after crowds spontaneously sang the version of the song outside of Buckingham Palace on Friday as the King arrived with the Queen.
The new lyrics are also expected to be sung at the Kia Oval on Saturday during the England v South Africa Third Test Match, which was paused on Friday following the Queen's death.
The Queen life in pictures
The Royal Family are not expected to be in attendance at the 6pm service at St Paul's that is open to the public and will be broadcasted live by the BBC.
King Charles is however expected to address the nation, of which the audio will be played inside the cathedral if it coincides with the service.
Earlier today, a total of 2,000 seats were allocated to the public on a first come first served basis with all of the wristbands for the evening service being distributed within three hours, a cathedral spokeswoman said.
A spokeswoman for the cathedral said Prime Minister Liz Truss, who will deliver a reading at the service, and is expected to be joined by Lord Mayor Vincent Keaveny.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here