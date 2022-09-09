THE bells rang out across Newport on Friday as tributes continued to flood in for Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal Family confirmed at 6.30pm on Thursday that the monarch – who had reigned for 70 years – died at Balmoral aged 96.

In a statement, King Charles III said: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

On Friday, the bells at Newport Cathedral were rung out fully muffled at midday.

The cathedral was open between 10am and 3pm allowing people to come into to pay their respects or to come in for a period of quiet reflection.

In the evening, a special choral evensong was held to commemorate Her Majesty.

The flag at Newport Cathedral at half mast in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Following the death of Elizabeth II, Mayor of Newport Martyn Kellaway said: “Newport City Council is deeply saddened by the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“As our longest ever reigning monarch, she committed many years of loyal service to the country and for that we give our utmost thanks.

“Newport was honoured to welcome Her Majesty to the city on several occasions and holds its status as a jubilee city in high regard.

“We extend the sympathy of the council and the city to the royal family at this time.”