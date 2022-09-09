THE people of Monmouthshire have marked the passing of the Queen today, laying flowers and signing condolence books.

In Chepstow, there was red, white and blue bunting up the high street, and a small number of floral tributes had been laif at the cenotaph in the centre of the town.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: "I'm not really a royalist, but this has hit me harder than I thought it would.

"She was around for years and years.

"It will be strange to have to say 'his majesty' instead."

Another resident, Mary Williams, said that she had laid flowers at her gate in memory of the Queen.

She said: "I'm old enough to remember a lot of the big events in her life.

"I can nearly remember the coronation, I think I was about four or five then.

"It was a sad day, but we must celebrate her."

At St Mary's Priory Cuhrch, near the bottom of town, there was a condolence book available for people to share memories and messages of support.

In Abergavenny, it was a similar picture.

There were floral tributes left at the town's cenotaph here also.

Books of condolence have been opened in Community Hubs across Monmouthshire, as well as Shire Hall in Monmouth and County Hall in Usk following the death of the Queen.

They are available in Abergavenny, Monmouth, Chepstow, Caldicot and Usk.