FLOWERS have been placed at the memorial gates at Pontypool Park in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

A small number of bouquets have been placed at the gates opposite the Civic Centre, where a book of condolence has also been opened.

Among those to lay flowers at the gates was Pauline Walters, of Little Mill, Pontypool, who said she had wanted to make a tribute to the Queen.

“I think she was a constant,” she said. “In bad times and when she spoke she just bought peace and kindness to the country, such as early during Covid she gave a speech and, before my time, she was about during the war.”

The 53-year-old said she had been watching television coverage during Thursday and felt the country was preparing for the announcement of the monarch’s death.

Flowers from the charity Trac 2 left in remembrance of the Queen at the memorial gates, Pontypool Park

“I heard she had been taken ill and I think everything just seemed gloomy,” she said. “It’s all very sad as she had been here before I was born.

“I was expecting the announcement as it was building up as it’s very unusual for them to say the Queen was ill, so I thought it was imminent.”

At the Civic Centre a number of people had penned personal tributes to the Queen in the book of condolence.

Many pay tribute to the Queen’s role as the head of her family and her life of service which included overseeing the political handover between the past and new prime minister earlier this week.

One says: “Dear Monarch, A mother, grandmother and great grandmother, worked her role only two days ago.

“What a Queen, what a mother, you will be sadly missed.”

Another simply read: “To a lady that was devoted to her country and family.

“May you rest in peace.”

Demonstrating the emotional attachment many, especially those of older generations felt towards the monarch, one tribute, signed ‘The Burgess’ + extended family’, added: “Thank you for providing Grandma and Great Nanny years of happiness.”

Torfaen Borough Council has also opened books of condolence at Blaenavon World Heritage Centre and Cwmbran Library and is encouraging those, who wish to do so, to leave floral tributes at the memorial gates in Pontypool.

The council is also suspending all meetings next week and has cancelled the Greenmeadow Farm Show, that was due to be staged this weekend as a mark of respect.

Newsquest

Council flags have been lowered to half-mast today but will be raised again tomorrow to mark the proclamation of King Charles and will return to half-mast later on Sunday, following events in Newport and Cardiff marking the proclomation. They will then remain at half-mast until the day after the Queen’s funeral.

Books of condolence have opened to the public in Newport at the Civic Centre, open Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm; The Riverfront Theatre open on Saturday September 10 from 9am until late and on Sunday, September 11 from 9.30 until 3.30. The book at Newport’s St Woolos Cathedral is open from 10am to 3pm.

The council has designated the Civic Centre, the cathedral and the Riverfront Theatre as places where the public can lay flowers but anyone doing so is asked to consider placing flowers without plastic wrapping or with the wrapping removed.

In Caerphilly Borough books of condolence are available in Penallta House, Blackwood Miners Institute and Caerphilly Visitor Centre today.

Others will be available in libraries and other locations over the coming days.

Council leader Sean Morgan said: “The national pride and adoration that was on display during the recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations clearly demonstrated what the Queen means to all of us.

“On this sad day, we will reflect on Her Majesty’s life and her positive and long-lasting legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.”

Councillor Elizabeth Aldworth, mayor of the county borough, added: “We have already seen an outpouring of condolence messages for our Queen who was a Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, a woman that gave so much during her reign.”

Books of condolence have been opened at the Shire Hall in Monmouth and County Hall in Usk while they can also be found at Monmouthshire council’s hubs in Abergavenny, Monmouth, Chepstow, Caldicot and Usk.

The council has also suggested people may consider a donation to one of the charities which the Queen was a patron of as “a fitting way of paying tribute to her extraordinary legacy”.