HEALTH experts have revealed their dream foods to help you get a good night's sleep.

If you struggle to stay asleep through the night, or find yourself tossing and turning, sleep experts at Amerisleep have revealed some easy ways to tackle the problem.

And some of their tips for a tip-top snooze might surprise you.

If you're struggling to get to sleep at night, it could be to do with the foods you are eating. Picture: Canva

What stops you getting to sleep?





While stress, illness, medications, and jet lag can make it harder to nod off, lifestyle choices can also have a huge impact on sleep quality, causing fatigue, moodiness, and low motivation the next day.

The amount of natural light we are exposed to throughout the day, the amount of exercise we get, and the foods we eat all play a huge role when it comes to sleep.

Which foods should we be eating before bedtime?





Here are the surprising snacks Amerisleep recommend to help you catch a few more Zs every night.

Popcorn

Snacking on popcorn could spell the way to a better night's sleep. Picture: Canva

When air-popped and made with minimal oil, popcorn can be a healthy and satisfying snack.

Two cups popped is only about 60 calories, and it brings satisfying carbohydrates, minerals, and polyphenol antioxidants.

Drizzle it with a little coconut oil instead of butter to up the ante with lauric acid.

Low-fat cottage cheese

If you suffer from nighttime heartburn, snacking on high-protein, low-fat foods like cottage cheese before bed can help fight acid reflux.

It’s also loaded with calcium, which helps regulate your body’s production of melatonin, a natural hormone which helps control your sleep cycle.

Cherries

They’re one of the few food sources of melatonin, which is why eating a bowl before bed might just help you conk out.

But if the fruit isn’t in season, try a glass of tart cherry juice instead.

Recent research from Louisiana State University found drinking the stuff twice a day helps insomnia sufferers log 90 more minutes of snooze time.

Salmon

It might not be your first choice for a midnight snack, but dining on salmon for dinner could help you sleep more soundly.

Recent British research found having higher blood levels of DHA, the omega-3 fatty acid found in fatty fish, is associated with better sleep.

But if you’re not a fan of fish, popping a 600-mg daily supplement could also prove beneficial.

Toast

We’ve all experienced that sleepy feeling that comes after chowing down on a carb-heavy meal.

And now, experts are starting to understand why. Carbohydrates affect insulin levels, which play a role in regulating your body’s sleep-wake clock, suggests a recent Japanese study.

Of course, eating too much can lead to restless, interrupted sleep. So, skip the giant bowl of mac and cheese in favour of a lighter carb source, like one or two pieces of toast.

Kiwi fruit

Another sweet treat that can help you sleep are kiwis, which are rich in potassium, calcium, phosphorus, folate, magnesium and more.

A study from Taiwan found that eating two kiwis an hour before bed significantly improved sleep.

Brazil nuts

One of the best sources of selenium, which is a micronutrient short sleepers tend to lack.

These mega nuts also pack minerals like phosphorus and magnesium.

Brazil nuts are especially good for vegetarians, since most other selenium sources are animal-based.

Bananas

When you’re craving something sweet before you turn in, reach for one of the yellow fruits, which are rich in muscle-relaxing minerals like potassium and magnesium.

Bananas also contain the amino acid tryptophan, which breaks down into melatonin and serotonin (both important neurochemicals for sleep regulation) in the brain.

Lifestyle changes to help get a good night’s sleep

There are a number of lifestyle changes which could also improve your sleep. Picture: Canva

While food is important, it’s not the only factor to consider when trying to promote sleep. Other top tips include:

Consistent sleep pattern

It can be frustrating when you sleep in during the weekend and are left wide awake on a Sunday night because you’re just not tired.

While a Sunday morning lie in is lovely, keeping a regular sleep routine is key, as your body needs consistency to maintain a healthy sleep-wake cycle.

Exercising

According to behavioral sleep medicine expert Dr Jade Wu, of Duke University, being active during the day helps to build up homeostatic sleep drive, which is essential for getting good sleep at night.

Getting more natural night

To increase your odds of sleeping better, some experts recommend maximizing your exposure to daytime natural light and minimizing your exposure to night-time short wavelength light.

You can start by lifting the shades or blinds in your bedroom as soon as you wake up, and by sitting near windows or spending time outdoors during the day.