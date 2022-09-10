CHARLES III will officially be announced in Gwent as the new king in a ceremony in Newport on Sunday.

The new monarch was proclaimed King following an Accession Council in the state apartments of St James’s Palace on Saturday.

The title was automatically passed to Charles following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away peacefully on Thursday aged 96, however his new role was formally confirmed at the Accession Council with the Privy Councillors.

The proclamation, and the following proclamations across the home nations and then at regional and local authority level, is the traditional formal method of sharing the news that the monarch has died and that the heir has acceded to the throne.

It is customary for councils to hold their local proclamation the day after the Royal Proclamation in London.

A second proclamation was made at the Royal Exchange in the City of London at midday on Saturday, and further proclamations will be made on Sunday in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The first Welsh proclamation of the new sovereign will take place on Sunday at Cardiff Castle at midday, when King Charles III will be formally announced in Wales as the new monarch.

Following that, the official proclamation on behalf of the historic county of Gwent will take place at 2pm in Newport, where the High Sheriff of Gwent will make the proclamation in the presence of Brigadier Robert Aitken - the King’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Gwent - and officials from across the region.

The ceremony is not open to the public, but will be live streamed on the Newport Council website.

Following the regional proclamation, local proclamations will be held across the Gwent local authorities.

These are the details of the local proclamations.

Newport

At 3pm, a proclamation for Newport will be led by the Mayor of Newport in the presence of local representatives.

Although closed to the public, the ceremony will be shown live on the council’s website.

Blaenau Gwent

A local proclamation will be held in Blaenau Gwent outside the general offices in Ebbw Vale at 3.30pm on Sunday.

Presiding member of the council, Cllr Chris Smith, will read the proclamation aloud to guests.

Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Monmouthshire

On Sunday at 3.30pm, a proclamation service will be held Monmouthshire County Council headquarters in Usk.

The proclamation of the new King will be delivered by County Council chairwoman Laura Wright.

Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Torfaen

Following the regional proclamation in Newport, a local proclamation will be read out in the Civic Centre in Pontypool by the leader of Torfaen council, Cllr Anthony Hunt, at 4pm.

Members of the public can watch the proclamation live via the council’s webcasting page, or on the council’s Facebook page.

Caerphilly

Caerphilly County Borough Council will hold a local proclamation ceremony, formally declaring the accession of the new sovereign King Charles III, at 4pm on Sunday.

The ceremony will be held at the steps of the Twyn Community Centre in Caerphilly town and will be led by deputy mayor, Cllr Mike Adams.

Members of the public are invited to attend the event. However, the Twyn car park will be closed for the whole day on Sunday.