SINCE the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, tributes have been coming in from across the world.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday aged 96 – having reigned for 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest serving UK monarch, and in June 2002 visited Newport after it was granted city status as part her Golden Jubilee celebrations.

In the days since her death, our readers have been sharing their memories of meeting The Queen.

Mary Jones said: “She was colonel in chief of my regiment and came to Germany to visit us.

“Freezing cold snow falling on us on the parade ground and Her Majesty with a great big smile on her face like she walking in the sun in Windsor Great Park. What a lady.”

Catherine Kitchen gave the Queen flowers when she came to Newport.

“I met her when she visited Newport,” she said. “She took a bunch of flowers that I had brought with me.

“RIP Queen Elizabeth.”

The Queen was given flowers on her visit to Newport in 2002. Picture: South Wales Argus/Adrian White.

Alan Brustad said he felt “very honoured and overawed” when he met Queen Elizabeth II twice in 2002.

"I met her twice in 2002," he said. “The first time was at the Newport Centre where the city hosted lunch, and the second time was in October 2002 at Buckingham Palace where she kindly hosted a reception for all those who worked on the Golden Jubilee.

“I felt very honoured and overawed on both occasions.”

Mary Williams replied with her experience of meeting the royals at a lunch.

“Prince Philip came over to us followed by the Queen,” she said. “A moment I will never forget.

“RIP Queen Elizabeth II. With your beloved Philip now.”

Emma Davies said: “I met her in May 1995 when I was 11. I entered a Newsround competition to design a medallion for the 50th VE Day Anniversary.

“I was the Wales winner, travelled to London and took part in the celebrations at Hyde Park alongside Her Majesty and the winners from England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.”

Eddie Godwin said he met the Queen on a couple of occasions.

“Once when I was in the RAF at Marham, and at her 60th anniversary at Windsor,” he said.

Margaret Powell said that her parents met Her Royal Highness at the opening of Llanwern Steelworks, while Alison Hatherall said she remembered The Queen opening Risca Comprehensive.

The Queen on her arrival at Risca Comprehensive School is met by the Lord Lieutenant of Gwent Colonel E Roderick Hill

Joanne Belcher also recalled The Queen’s visit to Risca.

“I remember that day well,” she said. “I lived on Tregwilym Road in Rogerstone and we all stood outside our houses waving flags. It was 1977 if I remember as it was her Silver Jubilee year.”

Jan Apps said: “I've been to the Trooping of the Colour a few times, camped out for the Silver Jubilee on The Mall, and for Princess Anne's wedding.

“I met the Queen at one of her garden parties at Buckingham Palace in 2005.”

Julie Baker said: “My family went on a trip to Trooping of the Colour with local bus company few years ago.

“We lined up down The Mall, then onto the Thames for boat trip down to Greenwich.”

She added she’d also visited Windsor Castle twice in last eight years.

And Matt J Edbrooke shared that he saw Queen Elizabeth when she visited the city in 2012.