A DISPERSAL order is in place in Caldicot after several reports of anti-social behaviour.

Gwent Police has confirmed the order came into effect at 9.30pm on Friday night, and will last until 9.30pm on Sunday, September 11.

The areas covered by the order include Caldicot Castle, Church Road, Chepstow Road and the surrounding roads.

Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to anti-social behaviour.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.

Inspector Ioan Williams said: “Following reports of anti-social behaviour from the residents and businesses in Caldicot centre, we have issued this dispersal order.

“Anti-social behaviour can have a negative impact on the quality of life of our communities and it won’t be tolerated in Gwent.

“Our officers are committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.

“If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us.

“Alternatively, you can report your concerns by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.”

A Gwent Police statement read: “A dispersal order covering parts of Caldicot came into effect at 9.30pm yesterday (Friday, September 9) following several reports of anti-social behaviour.

“The order will remain in place until 9.30pm on Sunday, September 11 covering the town centre area of Caldicot.”