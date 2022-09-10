THIS week, two senior Gwent Police officers were sacked after a behind-closed-doors hearing found accusations of gross misconduct were proved, while a third was told he would’ve been sacked if he had not since retired.
The allegations against chief superintendent Marc Budden, chief superintendent Mark Warrender and chief inspector Paul Staniforth date back to June 2019, and relate to an alleged incident at former Gwent Police chief constable Julian Williams’ retirement party.
Chief superintendent Budden and chief superintendent Warrender were suspended following the party, while chief inspector Staniforth also faced charges.
All three men were accused of having an “inappropriate conversation” with a more junior member of police staff, while chief superintendent Warrender was accused of “inappropriate touching”.
All three officers denied all of the charges they faced.
The misconduct panel released its decision on Tuesday, September 6 – with seven of the nine allegations proven.
The findings mean that the two serving officers – chief superintendent Budden and chief inspector Staniforth – will be dismissed, and all three will be added to the barred officers list.
Former chief superintendent Warrender retired before the outcome of the hearing, but had he not, he would also have been sacked.
The press and public were excluded from proceedings, meaning that no details about the alleged offences are available.
The misconduct panel said that the decision was made to exclude the press and public because the hearing involved allegations of a sexual offence and to protect the rights of witnesses.
These are the allegations which were proven:
- Inappropriate conversation with a more junior member of police staff at a police social event (all three officers);
- Failing to challenge and report the improper behaviour of the others who were engaging in the conversation set out above (all three officers);
- Inappropriate touching (chief superintendent Warrender only);
- Failing to disclose a conflict of interest in relation to point three (chief superintendent Budden only);
- Inappropriately disclosing information in relation to the misconduct and criminal investigation into point three above to the victim (chief superintendent Budden only);
- Providing a dishonest account about his conduct (chief superintendent Budden only);
- Engaging in inappropriate behaviour whilst on duty (chief superintendent Budden only).
These are the allegations which were not proven:
- Attempting to improperly influence the misconduct and criminal investigation into point three (chief superintendent only);
- Failing to challenge or report the conduct of chief superintendent Warrender as set out at point three (chief superintendent Budden).
