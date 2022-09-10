THIS week, two senior Gwent Police officers were sacked after a behind-closed-doors hearing found accusations of gross misconduct were proved, while a third was told he would’ve been sacked if he had not since retired.

The allegations against chief superintendent Marc Budden, chief superintendent Mark Warrender and chief inspector Paul Staniforth date back to June 2019, and relate to an alleged incident at former Gwent Police chief constable Julian Williams’ retirement party.