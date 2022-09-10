IT HAS officially been announced that the Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, at 11am.
The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk has confirmed the news.
This comes as it has been announced that the Queen’s coffin – which is lying in the Ballroom at Balmoral Castle – will be taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday, September 11, on a six-hour journey by hearse.
Prior to the funeral, the Queen will lie in state for “four clear days” in Westminster Hall from Wednesday, September 14, a senior palace official said.
Will the Queen’s funeral be a bank holiday?
Today, Saturday, September 10, King Charles III confirmed that the day of the queen’s funeral would be a bank holiday.
The new King approved the bank holiday as part of the Day of National Mourning.
