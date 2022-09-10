KING Charles III has been formally recognised as the new monarch and has been marked with a rendition of the first 'God Save The King'.

The announcement comes after the new monarch was officially declared during a historic Accession Council ceremony following the death of his mother aged 96.

The new monarch automatically became King following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II who passed away peacefully on Thursday aged 96.

The new King was met with applause and cheers of ‘God save the King’ at St James’s Palace following the historic accession proclamation on Saturday.

A crowd of thousands sang the chorus of the national anthem, singing ‘King’ in place of ‘Queen’.

The patriotic song was first publicly performed in 1745 but wasn't considered the national anthem until the beginning of the 19th century, the Royal website says.

The website adds that the creator behind the words and tune are anonymous, and could even date back to the seventeenth century.

As we have during Queen Elizabeth II's reign, the anthem will be sung by the England national teams in sports, and by Team GB at Olympic/Paralympic games.

It is expected to be sung at His Majesty's coronation celebrations as well which Buckingham Palace has not confirmed an exact date for at the time of writing.

What are the words of the national anthem 'God Save The King'?





God save our gracious King!

Long live our noble King!

God save the King!

Send him victorious,

Happy and glorious,

Long to reign over us,

God save the King.

Thy choicest gifts in store

On him be pleased to pour,

Long may he reign.

May he defend our laws,

And ever give us cause,

To sing with heart and voice,

God save the King.

There is not actually an authorised version of the national anthem but on official occasions, only the first verse is typically sung.

For more information about the national anthem's history, visit the Royal website.