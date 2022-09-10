THE rain held off today for Usk Show, an annual agriculture show which has been held almost every year since 1844, and is still a staple in the town's social calendar.
One local resident said he hadn’t missed a show since 1975, with his favourite thing about the show being “the community spirit”. He added that this year he is “missing the poultry section, but it’s not on because of bird flu”.
Despite the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II, organisers decided to go ahead, remembering that the Queen was a “strong supporter of rural life”.
Usk Show 2022
Furry friends at the Usk Show
It's a special day for this pair at the Usk Show
More furry friends at the Usk Show
The show gives local residents the chance to not only show off their livestock, but to show off their talents.
Cows at the 2022 Usk Show
The Homecraft tent boasted an array of drawings, photographs, cakes and sculptures. Whilst the Horticulture tent boasted a variety of flowers, fruits and vegetables - including a 126lb pumpkin.
On show in the Homecraft tent
On show in the Homecraft tent
On show in the Homecraft tent
On show in the Homecraft tent
Some of the produce on show in the horticulture tent
Some of the produce on show in the horticulture tent
Some of the produce on show in the horticulture tent
Some of the produce on show in the horticulture tent
Some of the produce on show in the horticulture tent
A lot of competitions, particularly in the Homescraft tent were based upon the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Judges explained “when this class was set, no one knew what would unfold. This class is a wonderful celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's life, dedication and service”.
A cake marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
A display marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Members of the public queued to sign the Book of Condolence, which will be “stored in the National Archives”.
An impressive sculpture at the Usk Show
The book of condolence at the Usk Show
Following the Grand Parade at 3.15pm, a minute's silence was observed, followed by the national anthem and three cheers for King Charles III.
The Grand Parade
