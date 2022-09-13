USK Show was back at the weekend and some of our camera club members were there to capture the action.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Crowds loved the horse displays. Picture:Helen Baxter
These cute piglets snuggled up to their mum in the hugely popular pig section. Picture:Helen Baxter
A range of breeds were on show at the event. Picture: Katie Williams
The Queen's favourite bear - one of the exhibits in the show tent. Picture: Helen Baxter
An emergency services demonstration. Picture: Katie Williams
Stunning crafts on show. Picture: Helen Baxter
Flowers on show at Usk Show. Picture: Helen Baxter
The scene at Usk Show. Picture: Helen Baxter
A donkey at Usk Show 2022. Picture: Katie Williams
Sheep at Usk Show. Picture: Helen Baxter
Tasty creation at Usk Show. Picture: Helen Baxter
Memorial to the Queen at Usk Show. Picture: Helen Baxter
