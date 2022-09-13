USK Show was back at the weekend and some of our camera club members were there to capture the action.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Crowds loved the horse displays. Picture:Helen Baxter

These cute piglets snuggled up to their mum in the hugely popular pig section. Picture:Helen Baxter

A range of breeds were on show at the event. Picture: Katie Williams

The Queen's favourite bear - one of the exhibits in the show tent. Picture: Helen Baxter

An emergency services demonstration. Picture: Katie Williams

Stunning crafts on show. Picture: Helen Baxter

Flowers on show at Usk Show. Picture: Helen Baxter

The scene at Usk Show. Picture: Helen Baxter

A donkey at Usk Show 2022. Picture: Katie Williams

Sheep at Usk Show. Picture: Helen Baxter

Tasty creation at Usk Show. Picture: Helen Baxter

Memorial to the Queen at Usk Show. Picture: Helen Baxter

 