A MAN with links to Gwent has been missing since Friday.

South Wales Police have appealed for information to help find Jack Sexton.

Mr Sexton, 29, was last seen in Merthyr Tydfil in the Caedraw Road area at around 10.50pm on Friday, September 9.

Officers have said he has links with the Gwent area, and is about 6ft tall with dark brown hair and has a tattoo on his neck.

Jack Sexton, who has links to Gwent, has been reported missing. Picture: South Wales Police.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “South Wales Police is appealing for information to help locate Jack Sexton, who has been reported missing.

“Jack was last seen in the Caedraw Road area of Merthyr Tydfil at approximately 10.50pm on Friday, September 9, and there is concern for his welfare.”

Anyone who has seen Mr Sexton, or has information which will help officers find him, should contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence number 2200307197.

To report any information, you can call 101 or visit: south-wales.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/contact-us/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/