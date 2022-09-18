FORGOTTEN was the theme for this week's camera club page - and luckily our members did not forget to share their pictures with us.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
A Commer Cob from 1959 near Abergavenny. Picture: David Barnes
The mill wheel at Gelligroes Mill, Pontllanfraith. Picture: Granville Joxies, who said: "Not a lot of people know of the Mill's connection with RMS Titanic - or David Constable's candle-making for major movies."
A forgotten rusted bike Crindau. Picture: Nicola Gapper
Navigation Colliery, Crumlin. Picture: Sian McDermott
A forgotten fridge near Tredegar. Picture: Jason Owen Gray
A house and a horse near Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
The canal near Bettws. Picture: Matthew Callaghan
Gone but never forgotten. Picture: Lindsay Williams
Someone has forgotten their bottle. Picture: Catherine Mayo
Long forgotten - Llangibby Castle. Picture: Ian Agland
