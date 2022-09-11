CHARLES III has been formally proclaimed as the new King across Gwent following a series of proclamation ceremonies across the region.

The title was automatically passed to the new monarch following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.

However, Charles’ new role was formally confirmed at the Accession Council in the state apartments of St James’s Palace on Saturday.

The proclamation, and the following proclamations across the home nations and then at regional and local authority level, is traditionally the formal method of sharing the news that the monarch has died and that the heir has acceded to the throne.

It is customary for councils to hold their local proclamation the day after the royal proclamation in London.

The Welsh proclamation ceremony took place at midday at Cardiff Castle, when King Charles III was formally announced as the new monarch, with first minister Mark Drakeford and secretary of state for Wales Sir Robert Buckland in attendance.

Mayor of Chepstow Margaret Griffiths reading the proclamation.

Following that, the official proclamation on behalf of the historic county of Gwent was held at Newport Civic Centre.

High Sheriff of Gwent Malgwyn Davies made the proclamation, while superintendent Carl Williams made the proclamation in Welsh.

The Gwent proclamation ceremony at Newport Civic Centre.

Lord Lieutenant for the County of Gwent, Brigadier Robert Aitken, who is the King’s representative in Gwent, was also in attendance for the ceremony, as were officials from across the region.

Following the regional proclamation, local proclamations will be held across all five local authorities in the region.