PRINCE William has said he will serve the people of Wales “with humility and great respect” after speaking with the first minister.

The Prince of Wales spoke with Mark Drakeford over the phone on Sunday, and thanked him for his “fitting tribute” to his grandmother, the Queen, following her death.

He revealed that he would be travelling to the country “at the earliest opportunity”.

Prince William tries his hand at making Welsh cakes at the Hwb in Blaenavon.

William and Kate were named the new Prince and Princess of Wales, with the King announcing their titles in his address to the nation on Friday.

Kate has become the first person since Diana to use the title.

The title Prince of Wales has long been used for heirs to the throne but it is not an automatic right and is the choice of the sovereign to award it.

A statement released by Kensington Palace said: “His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and the first minister of Wales spoke by telephone earlier today.

“His Royal Highness thanked the first minister for his fitting tribute, on behalf of the people of Wales, to Her Majesty The Queen.

“His Royal Highness expressed his and The Princess of Wales' honour in being asked by His Majesty The King to serve the Welsh people. They will do so with humility and great respect.

“The Prince acknowledged his and the Princess’s deep affection for Wales, having made their first family home in Anglesey including during the earliest months of Prince George’s life.

Sam and Lucy from Cantref Primary School presented the royal couple with a post of daffodils and Welsh cakes in Abergavenny. Picture: Nanette Hepburn.

“The Prince and Princess will spend the months and years ahead deepening their relationship with communities across Wales.

“They want to do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and to shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them.

“The Prince and Princess look forward to celebrating Wales’ proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise.

“They will seek to live up to the proud contribution that members of the Royal family have made in years past.

“Their Royal Highnesses look forward to travelling to Wales very soon, and to meeting the First Minister and other leaders at the earliest opportunity.”