A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LLOYD COLLIER, 20, of Waun Ganol Street, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when using a hand-held mobile telephone on Bedwas Road on February 26.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ISOBELLE LAUREN MARSH, 24, of Llanidloes Mews, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHARLEY RYAN THOMAS, 24, of Sycamore Terrace, Abercarn, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEFAN TONY CLARKE, 29, of Brynwern, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RONALD CHARLES TIBBS, 78, of Brynhyfryd Terrace, Brynithel, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £184 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Blaina Road, Brynmawr, on March 9.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID BOSWELL, 35, of Heol Derw, Hengoed, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 54 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving without insurance on St Cenydd Road, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, on September 8.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 22 months and must pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

DARREN JAMES, 51, of Chapel Road, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on July 17.

He was fined £225 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

LEWIS HACKNEY, 32, of Y Cilgant, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was fined £151 and ordered to pay £350 compensation, £85 costs and a £60 surcharge after he admitted being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control in Caenant Road on July 5.

American bulldog Jazz is to be securely held on a lead by a person who is not less than 16 years old, fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent it biting any person and to be muzzled and on a lead at all times in public.

SOPHIE HODGES, 35, of Llwyn-On Street, Energlyn, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOHN PAUL FOLEY, 50, of Council Street, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a car when the front windscreen was in such a condition that the vision of the driver was obscured while the vehicle was being driven on a road, the A4047, on February 16.