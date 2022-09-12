A NEWPORT man was remanded in custody after he appeared in court charged with dangerous driving on the city’s Southern Distributor Road (SDR).
Simon Dickey, 35, of Brynderwen Road, pleaded guilty to that offence and to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
The offences were committed in a BMW on September 6.
The defendant drove on the SDR as well as Hendre Farm Drive, Llanwern Road and Christchurch Road, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.
Dickey is due to be sentenced at the crown court on September 22.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article