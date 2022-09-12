POLICE in Newport have launched a murder investigation after a man was found "unresponsive" and later died of his injuries.

Paramedics were called to Tewkesbury Walk on Wednesday, August 31 after receiving reports a man was found unresponsive at an address.

He was rushed to the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, for treatment.

The man was later moved to the Grange University Hospital, in Cwmbran, where he died of his injuries, police said.

His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Map of Newport showing Tewkesbury Walk. Source: Google

Gwent Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of murder and later charged with the offence.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Newport Magistrates' Court.

Police continue to appeal for public help with their investigation.

Anyone with information, including CCTV, should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200299671.

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 with details.