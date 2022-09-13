A GWENT man was warned he faces jail after he pleaded guilty to affray and having a knife in public.

Matthew Scriven, 27, from Caerphilly, admitted the charges during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The offences took place last month on August 12.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told the defendant that a custodial sentence was likely and adjourned the case to October 3 for the preparation of a report.

Scriven, of Buxton Court, Lansbury Park, was remanded in custody.

The defendant was represented by Ed Mitchard and the prosecution by Joshua Scouller.