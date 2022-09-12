A GWENT man has appeared in court charged with murder in Newport.

Jamie Garwood is accused of killing 44-year-old Richard Dean Thompson.

Garwood, 33, of Lincoln Court, Caerleon, Newport, was remanded in custody following a short hearing at the city’s magistrates’ court this morning.

He is due to appear before Newport Crown Court tomorrow.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: “We've launched a murder investigation following the death of a 44-year-old man from the Newport area.

“The Welsh Ambulance Service were called to Tewkesbury Walk, Newport on Wednesday, August 31 after receiving reports that a man was found unresponsive at an address.

“He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment but later moved to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran where he died of his injuries.

“His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.”