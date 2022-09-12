Millions of households will receive a one-off £150 cost-of-living payment this month.

The cash boost, initially announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has said.

The first payments will go out to eligible households on Tuesday, September 20.

The majority of eligible people will receive their payment within a couple of weeks of this date, the DWP added.

The payment is intended to help disabled people with the rising cost of living and the higher costs they face, such as for care and mobility needs.

It comes on top of other cost-of-living payments totalling £650 for disabled people on low incomes.

PA

All households will receive £400 to help towards energy bills and an extra £150 for properties in council tax bands A-D in England.

Overall, the Government has announced a £37 billion package of support to help people with rising costs.

Universal Credit £650 cost-of-living payment

A second £325 lump sum will be paid at some point in the autumn, to those in receipt of Universal Credit, pension credit and other benefits.

An initial £325 was paid by the Government in July.

The exact payment date for the second payment hast not been confirmed and could depend on when the individual receives their benefit payment.

The money will be tax-free and will not count towards the benefit cap.

It will also not have any impact on existing benefits and will be available to claimants across the UK.

Your Money Matters

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living. This year has seen a whole host of household price increases — from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices — costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year. We’re making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost-of-living crisis is having on our readers. The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch. Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.