FOODIES across the country will be flocking to Abergavenny this weekend for the return of the town's famous food festival.

A star-studded, action-packed programme of events is promised - including cookery demonstrations, culinary masterclasses and plenty of fun and games for all ages.

The town centre will welcome producers from Wales and further afield, offering a global selection of tasty treats.

This year's Abergavenny Food Festival takes place on September 17 and 18.

Abergavenny's historic Market Hall will be the go-to place for live cooking demonstrations, in a setting decorated on the theme of agroforestry - the practice of mixing crops to increase yields and sustainability.

Out in the Upper and Lower Brewery Yard, enjoy a drink and peruse the homewares on offer, or head to the adjacent Street Food Market for a worldwide selection of meals and snacks and a chance to catch some free entertainment.

There will be gifts, gourmet ingredients the chance to pair cheeses with various beverages at Tiverton Market, while the Priory Courtyard Fish and Fizz Market offers a range of seafood delights, including freshly-shucked oysters and soft-shell crab rolls.

In the Priory Souk, explore the New and Small Producers Market and be amazed at what's made and grown in Wales and around the UK.

The Castle area is always a popular destination during the festival. This year, as in previous years, the area will be home to the festival's Cooking over Fire programme, with professionals cooking up a storm over an open flame.

The Castle grounds are also a place to relax, featuring the Blorenge bar and family-friendly areas for picnics and playtime.

There will be a host of famous faces giving cooking demonstrations throughout the weekend too - including Masterchef winners and TV regulars like Cyrus Todiwala and Matt Tebbutt.

Abergavenny Food Festival 2022 is a ticket-only events and tickets must be bought in advance. There is no walk-up option available on the day.

An adult day "stroller" ticket, offering general access to the festival, costs £12. Children under 16 can enter the festival for free if they are with a paying adult.

Numbers are limited, and tickets can be bought online at abergavennyfoodfestival.com