BISTROT Pierre in central Newport has closed down, marking the loss of another original tenant from the Friars Walk shopping centre.

The French-themed restaurant chain announced the closure via notices in its windows.

"This Bistrot is now closed," the notice read. "Thank you for all your custom and support over the years."

The reason for the closure was not given.

The restaurant was one of the original 'class of 2015' when Friars Walk opened to great fanfare.

NQ staff

Bistrot Pierre today

Specialising in French cuisine, the restaurant, in Usk Way, created a reported 50 jobs when it first opened its doors.

In 2020 it was announced the Newport site would be saved, after six other restaurants were closed down.

The Bistrot Pierre chain maintains another 18 branches around the UK, including one in Mumbles, Swansea.

But the Newport restaurant has already been removed from the directory on its website.