A MONMOUTHSHIRE village is among several near the border with England to benefit from a new mobile post office service.
Grosmont, near Abergavenny, joins other villages such as Goodrich and Drybrook just over the border, on the list of villages served by the initiative, set up by the Post Office after several rural shops closed in recent years.
The closures have left villagers having to travel many miles for services such as parcel posting, banking and exchanging foreign currency.
The travelling post office will be aboard a specifically designed vehicle.
Also on the list of villages benefitting from the new service are the Herefordshire villages of Almeley, Wigmore, Pembridge, Weobley, Whitney-on-Wye and Dorstone.
Katimay John, area network change manager for Post Office, said: "We are pleased to be able to add Drybrook and Grosmont to the existing mobile post office offered by the postmaster for St Weonards to restore service.
"We are also delighted to be able to serve Goodrich and Eaton Bishop for the first time."
