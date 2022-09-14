A WOMAN is to be sentenced at the crown court after she pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine.

Sarah Parfitt, 38, from Cwmbran, admitted possession of the class A drug with intent to supply.

The offence was committed on September 17, 2021, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

Parfitt, of Molescombe, Fairwater, is due to be sentenced at Newport Crown Court on October 6.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail.