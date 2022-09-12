SCHOOLS across Gwent will close next Monday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty died at Balmoral last Thursday at the age of 96.

The UK is currently observing a period of national mourning, and the monarch's state funeral ceremony will take place in London next Monday, September 19.

The day will be treated as a bank holiday, meaning schools will not be expected to open.

Announcing the bank holiday, the UK Government said the move would "allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning".

The Welsh Government confirmed it would follow suit and encourage schools to close next Monday.

"Schools are not expected to remain open on the bank holiday. It should be treated as any normal bank holiday," a Welsh Government spokesperson said.

READ MORE: Will I get a day off for the Queen's funeral? Bank holiday rules explained

Meanwhile, other workers will have to find out from their employers if they are to have a day off work.

"This bank holiday will operate in the same way as other bank holidays, and there is no statutory entitlement to time off," the UK Government said, adding: "The bank holiday will be a unique national moment, and we would encourage employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take time off."