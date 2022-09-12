More than 150,000 people are intending to take to their front doors to clap for Queen Elizabeth II tonight.

The clap for Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96, is scheduled to take place from 7pm this evening, with more being encouraged to join.

The idea, to “let everybody know we loved our Queen”, links back to the Clap for Carers that proved a popular way of showing gratitude to those in the NHS frontline during the Covid pandemic.

Currently, more than 114,000 people have expressed interest in joining the clap for the Queen, with more than 42,000 saying they will be taking part.

The event is called ‘Clap for our Queen Elizabeth at your front door or where you may be’ on Facebook.

Since the Queen’s death on Thursday, thousands have headed to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral to pay their respects to the country’s longest reigning monarch.

Following the announcement of the Queen’s death, King Charles said: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

The new King approved a bank holiday to take place for the Queen's funeral as part of the Day of National Mourning.

Her Majesty's funeral is due to take place on Monday, September 19 and will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.