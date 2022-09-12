GWENT Police have issued an appeal to find a man from Merthyr Tydfil about an ongoing investigation.
Police are searching for 52-year-old Keri John Phillips as part of an investigation into the breach of a restraining order.
Mr Phillips has links to Bargoed, Nelson and Trelewis.
To contact Gwent Police with information, call 101 and quote the number 2100391415.
Alternatively, message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
To report anything anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
