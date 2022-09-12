POLICE have made a fresh appeal for information after a fire at a Newport primary school.

Officers launched an arson investigation into the incident, which happened at Tredegar Park Primary, in Partridge Way, Duffryn, last Monday.

Firefighters were called out to the scene at around 7.50pm that day, and spent around an hour tackling the flames on the school grounds.

Later, they determined the fire had been deliberately started, Gwent Police said, prompting the criminal investigation.

A week later, there have been no further developments in the case, and officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information about the incident, including CCTV footage, should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200302376.

You can contact report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 with details.

Following the fire, Newport City Council confirmed damage had been caused, but said the school was "unaffected" by the fire and able to open, as planned, later that week.

"Newport City Council and the school would like to thank the fire service for its prompt attendance and the way it dealt with the incident," a council spokesperson added.