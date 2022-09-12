TRAFFIC in Newport was hit with major congestion this morning, Monday, due to a large emergency services presence in the city centre.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were all called out at around 8.10am.

Gwent Police said officers received a report of "concern for the safety of a woman" at the George Street Bridge.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue and brought a 34-year-old woman to safety," a spokesperson for the force said.