A DRIVER went the wrong way down the M4 motorway in Newport on a carriageway closed for roadworks after he’d just smoked a cannabis joint.

David Fontanella was stopped after concerned motorists had dialled 999 when he was spotted between travelling between Junction 25 and Junction 24.

The defendant was pulled over in a Vauxhall Zafira car at around 11pm at night on April 20, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.

Adam Smith, prosecuting, said: “Police officers attended in an unmarked vehicle and saw the defendant on the on slip road towards them travelling in the wrong direction.

“They caused the vehicle to stop and they removed the driver and the other occupant of the car and escorted them to a police vehicle.

“Officers found a trace of green vegetable matter located within the Zafira and Mr Fontanella admitted to having recently smoked cannabis.

“The defendant was considered to be under the influence and was asked to undertake a test which he provided and he tested positive for cannabis.

“He was arrested on suspicion of driving with a specified controlled drug and was taken into custody where he provided a sample for forensic analysis.”

Fontanella gave a reading of 3.4 micrograms per litre of a cannabis derivative in his blood.

The court was told that the legal limit is 2 micrograms per litre.

Fontanella, 37, of Snowden Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and drug driving.

Mr Smith added: “As for the dangerous driving, the crown would place this as prolonged bad driving involving the deliberate disregard for the safety of others

“Whilst the carriageway was closed it was closed for maintenance workers could have been present and they would have been at risk.”

Andrew Costley, representing the defendant, said: “This was prolonged bad driving and it’s a crown court matter.”

District Judge Sophie Toms adjourned sentence to September 26 at Newport Crown Court.

Fontanella was granted bail and made the subject of an interim driving ban.