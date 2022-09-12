NATURAL Resources Wales have issued a flood warning for both the Wye and Usk estuaries.

Both alerts were issued at 3.11pm on Monday, September 12.

The flood warning zone for the Usk Estuary covers most of Newport, stretching from Tredunnock all the way down to Saltmarsh through the centre of the city.

Flooding of the Wye Estuary would likely affect an area beginning at Redbrook to the south of Chepstow, following the river without too much overspill.

NRW say on the alerts that the situation will be updated after high tide or if anything changes.

High tide at Newport is expected to be 7.24 metres at 9.36pm tonight, with high tide in Chepstow expected approximately 25 minutes after.