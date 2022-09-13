RUGBY fans are being urged to come together to be donors after the cancer diagnosis of a popular player.

Crosskeys RFC will be hosting a donor drive at the club’s Pandy Park ground before their 2.30pm kick off against local rivals Pontypool RFC in the Admiral National Championship on Saturday, September 17.

The drive, in aid of DKMS UK, was organised following the announcement that former player Ethan Davies has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Secretary Angie Prangell said: “We’re really saddened to hear the news of Ethan’s diagnosis and as he’s a former player of the club, we want to do all we can to help find him a donor and support him at this difficult time.

“We hope that we also may be able to help someone else in the same position.”

Mr Davies, 28, represented Wales 7s between 2015 and 2020 and played for Crosskeys. At the end of last season, he showed his commitment to new club Pontypool RFC, who he made seven appearances for last year and had re-signed a new deal with the club.

Last month, he made a statement on social media telling followers that he has been diagnosed with Hepatosplenic T Cell Lymphoma.

He said: “It’s a very rare form of cancer that is affecting my liver and spleen.

“To beat this I’m going to need a stem cell transplant and for that to happen I need to find a donor. So the more people I can reach with this, the better chance I have of finding a match. Not only that, if you aren’t a match for me, you could be for someone else and save their life.

“The more people that sign up, the more matches they will find for others as well. Even if one person finds a match from me doing this, it will have made a difference.

“It’s easy to join the donor list, you simply have to sign up and return a mouth swab that is sent to you in the post.

“If you are able to get tested my family and I will be forever grateful.

“Tough few months ahead.”

To sign up to the donor list, all you need to do is fill in a form and carry out three mouth swabs.

Anyone who is aged between 17 and 55 who wishes to become a stem cell donor can turn up to Crosskeys RFC, Pandy Park, Woodward Avenue, Crosskeys, NP11 7BS on Saturday, September 17 between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.