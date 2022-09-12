AN INQUEST heard how a father accidentally killed his three-year-old son playing on his bike on the family farm in Efailwen, Carmarthenshire in August 2021.

Ianto Jenkins was found with severe injuries to his head and upper body after being struck by either a pickup truck or a trailer loaded with topsoil.

His father, Guto Jenkins, 32, was leaving the farm in his pickup truck towing said trailer and had checked the mirrors and over his shoulder before pulling away to complete the delivery.

Ianto was going to join him on the delivery, but had decided to remain on the farm with his sister and cousin to play on his bike.

Mr Jenkins said: “Satisfied it was safe I pulled away forwards and drove up the road. I did not see Ianto anywhere near the Volkswagen or the trailer.

“I was satisfied it was clear and safe for me to pull away.

“I did not see him at any point despite checking my mirror and over my shoulder.

“I did not see, hear, or feel anything unusual.

“I received a call from my mum saying ‘Ianto is dead’. It was the worst call of my life.”

Mr Jenkins recieved that call before he had left the farm.

"I have no idea how Ianto came to be struck. I do not know what part of the trailer struck him," said Mr Jenkins.

“I still have flashbacks. There’s not a day that goes by I do not think of Ianto and the circumstances of his death at the age of three.

“It is a waking nightmare that I will live with for the rest of my life.

“The pain and guilt will not go away.”

Ianto was found by his older sister Seren, who ran inside to Meinir Jenkins, 61, (Ianto's grandmother) shouting “Mamoo Ianto is dead.”

At the time, Mrs Jenkins was working on her laptop in the farmhouse as a track and trace officer.

Mrs Jenkins said: “She’s (Seren) such a dramatic child I thought she was exaggerating and Ianto had grazed his knee.

"I could see him lying on the floor and I thought he had fallen off his bike and grazed his knee but as I got closer and was within a few inches I could see the back of his head was open.”

Mrs Jenkins covered Ianto's body with a towel then proceeded to call her son and other family members, including Ianto's mother Chloe Picton, 27.

Mrs Jenkins said: “I told her (Ms Picton) I was so sorry it was so tragic and I hugged her and she hugged me back.

“She kept saying ‘I can’t believe it I want to see my baby’."

Ianto was pronounced dead at the scene, with the cause of death given as "significant head injury".

Pathologist Dr Andrew Bamber said the injury showed Ianto's head had been hit by a “very heavy” object “consistent with a pick up truck and trailer loaded with soil."

Ianto suffered other severe injuries to his upper body, including a broken neck.

It is unclear what hit Ianto, but blood was found on the trailer and not the pickup.

The jury at Llanelli Town Hall returned a verdict of accidental death.

Acting senior coroner Paul Bennett said: "It would be remiss of me not to express my sincere condolences in person to the family, in particular to Mr Guto Jenkins, Meinir and Iwan Jenkins and Chloe Picton."

