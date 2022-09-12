Following Queen Elizabeth's II death, the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton shared her youngest son's first words after hearing of the monarch's passing.

The Princess broke the news of their beloved great-grandmother to her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and her youngest Prince Louis ahead of the official announcement.

In a video shared on TikTok, the mum of three shared Louis's touching messages with crowds of well-wishers outside Windsor Castle.

She told the public that the four-year-old shared that "At least granny is with great grandpa now."

The Princess shared the message whilst holding a gifted bouquet of white flowers and took a moment before telling the crowd the heartwarming message.

She said: "My little Louis, this is so sweet, said 'Mummy don't worry, she's now with great grandpa'".

The sweet message comes after Prince Philip died in April last year only two months before his 100th birthday.

Fans of the royals shared their thoughts, with one writing "you can hear the catch in her voice when she says great grandpa, trying not to cry. Bless them all, they lost a beloved family member."

Another wrote: "Louis is such a sweet little boy. It’s very telling to how he’s been raised he’s able to comprehend such things"

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral plans confirmed

This Queen's funeral has officially been announced sharing that it will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11am.

Prior to the funeral, the Queen will lie in state for “four clear days” in Westminster Hall from Wednesday, September 14, a senior palace official said.

Will the Queen’s funeral be a bank holiday?

On Saturday King Charles III confirmed that the day of the Queen’s funeral would be a bank holiday

The new King approved the bank holiday as part of the Day of National Mourning.

Her Majesty's funeral is now confirmed to take place on Monday, September 19.