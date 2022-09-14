THE proclamation of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III to the people of Monmouthshire has been held in Usk.
County councillors, former chairman of the county council, town and community councillors and their families joined members of the public in Usk at 3.30pm on Sunday, September 11, for the proclamation.
The proclamation was made outside County Hall by chairwoman of Monmouthshire County Council, Cllr Laura Wright.
The Welsh language version of the proclamation was made by Cllr Tudor Thomas, with Professor Simon Gibson, deputy lieutenant of Gwent leading the proceedings.
Cllr Wright said: "God save the King!"
