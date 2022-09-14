A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MORGAN NESSLING, 21, of Arthur Bliss Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Chepstow Road on February 10.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE NEWMAN, 26, of Vale Terrace, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £240 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on The Highway, New Inn, Pontypool, on February 10.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

ELLIOT PARRY, 27, of Markham Crescent, Oakdale, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £216 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Oakdale Terrace, Penmaen, on March 17.

DAVID JONES, 39, of Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A472, Caerphilly Road, Ystrad Mynach, on February 3.

He was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

WARREN PROCTOR, 36, of Greenhill Road, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on the A472 Skewfields, Pontypool, on April 7.

JAKE MICHAEL JEFFRIES, 32, of King Henry V Drive, Monmouth, was sentenced to a two-year community order after he pleaded guilty to public disorder on May 16.

He must complete 29 sessions of a “Building Better Relationships” programme, carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

PATRICK DAVIS, 76, of Wyelands View, Mathern, near Chepstow, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JASON PAUL JONES, 47, of Hafodyrynys Road, Hafodyrynys, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on the A472 Skewfields, Pontypool, on April 7.