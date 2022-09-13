FOLLOWING the Queen's passing, the nation is in a period of national mourning.
As part of the mourning, some changes will be made to the regular scheduling of day-to-day TV programming.
The changes have already seen shows including Eastenders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street, The One Show impacted.
Over the weekend, many scheduled shows were postponed to a later date or moved from the main broadcasting channel to a secondary option such as BBC Two.
But now some stations have begun to move back towards regular programming.
Mourners pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
When will Emmerdale return?
Although Emmerdale returned on Sunday evening (September 11) with the airing of Thursday's episode, it was not be on on Monday.
Instead, an hour-long episode of Coronation Street was on screens from 8pm until 9pm.
However, the popular soap is set to return to its regular slot from Tuesday (September 13) at 7.30pm.
