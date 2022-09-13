The hall was jam packed. Steve Hackett had completed a superb seven song set to open and he and his tight-as-a-drum five-piece band of Roger King, keyboards; Craig Blundell, drums; Jonas Reingold, bass guitar vocals, Rob Townsend saxes, flutes, keyboards and percussion and the incomparable Nad Sylvan, vocals, took their bow to a appreciative audience.

It was the end of Hackett's well-received own material. Some of it almost as old as his Genesis era. Opening with jazz funk Ace of Wands, eerie The Devil's Cathedral and the soaring, often wailing guitar of Spectral Morning. A lighter mood infused a dark Every day before the onslaught of A Tower Struck Down, Camino Royal and Shadow of Hierophant.

Perfectionist Hackett, on day two of a 25-date tour, which opened in Swansea, mentioned the 'swimmy' acoustics of the Cardiff hall. He peered at the playlist at his feet - 'my eyesight's not what it was' - checking his running order and noted some in the hall had been waiting three years, with ticket in hand, for the band's return due to the pandemic

A half-hour interval seemed long but perhaps needed to fully prepare for the revelation of a thing of beauty - Foxtrot - an album released in late 1972 celebrating its Golden jubilee.

I doubt there was a hair on the back of anyone in the hall's neck that failed to stand to attention as the opening mellotronic organ notes of Watcher of the Skies crept into the pin drop hush of the hall.

Nad Sylvan is a vocal magician. The strength, power and conviction of his voice adds complete authenticity to his singing and interpretation of the Foxtrot songs. Every word and each note of all the songs are intimately known and understood by the Cardiff audience. Indeed any and every 'Genesis' audience.

Hackett's guitar musicianship is beyond compare. True he's played these songs many, many times but the sheer joy the man exudes, concentration and beaming smiles is, well, awesome.

Social commentary Get 'em Out by Friday is as valid today as it was five decades ago and in Hackett's brilliant band's hands simply fantastic.

Playing a full album in order and a Genesis one at that is not something to be taken lightly. Of course it helps if the main man is the instigator of much of the work but even so this tour is without doubt a momentous achievement. This is especially so and I don't want to in any way seem ageist but Hackett is the same age as our new king, Charles III. Long may they both reign.

Supper's Ready, almost half an hour of progressive indulgence followed Horizons and Can-Utility and the Coastliners.

Breathtaking, brave and brilliant. The audience, perhaps more used to sitting and contemplating were on their feet. More, more. There isn't any more on the album! There must be more.

Hackett acknowledges the cries and shrill whistles but with his ever present cheeky grin and shoulder shrug leads his band of merry men from the stage. Only to return a minute later with the unmistakeable opening organ notes of Firth of Fifth, embued with perhaps one of the greatest guitar solos know to man with the set ending with, what else, Los Endos.

What a night, what an album, what a guitarist, what a band. Make no mistake whatever you do you must see this totally electrifying show. It's golden.

DB