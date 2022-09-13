PRINCE Harry has reportedly been banned from wearing military uniform while mourning the death of his grandmother the Queen while Prince Andrew will be allowed as a “special mark of respect”.

Despite two tours of Afghanistan in which the Duke of Sussex saw front-line action, he will wear civilian dress for official events including the late monarch’s state funeral.

Only working royals – which Harry and Andrew are not – are being permitted to dress in uniform at five ceremonial occasions.

These are the St Giles’ Cathedral service in Edinburgh, which took place on Monday, and the coffin’s procession to Westminster Hall, the vigil at the lying in state, the funeral in Westminster Abbey and the committal service in Windsor.

But an exception has been made for Andrew who will wear a uniform as a “special mark of respect” for the Queen when he stands guard around her coffin during the Vigil of the Princes.

He is expected to be joined by the Queen’s other children – the King, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – at the proceedings during the lying in state later this week.

It is likely to be a bitter blow for ex-soldier Harry, who is proud of his decade in the forces, and who was saddened after being stripped of his honorary military roles including Captain General of the Royal Marines by the Queen post-Megxit.

Earlier on Monday, he wrote of his special memories of when the Queen attended his passing out parade in 2006 when he became an officer in the British Army.

Prince Philip's funeral saw no military dress amid Queen's orders

At the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April 2021, the dress issue was dealt with by the Queen who decided that no members of the royal family should wear uniform.

It was a break with tradition but seen as the most eloquent solution to the problem.

Reports had suggested Andrew was considering wearing the uniform of an admiral.

He was due to be promoted to Admiral in 2020 to mark his 60th birthday, but this did not go ahead following the fallout from his disastrous Newsnight appearance.