AS THE new constitutional monarch, King Charles III will be given a lot of new duties and powers following the passing of his mother the Queen.

One of the King's new duties means that he must remain politically neutral as the head of state has “an important formal and ceremonial relationship” with Parliament, the monarchy’s official website says.

What are King Charles's III powers?





His role will consist, as did the late Queen’s, of assenting to Bills passed by Parliament on the advice of ministers.

He will also give audiences to ministers, at which he may be “consulted, encourage and warn”, summon new Parliaments on the Government’s advice, and open and close or prorogue each session of Parliament.

The King's approval is required for all bills passed by Parliament in order for them to become law with the last Royal Assent refused back in 1707.

There is also a long-established convention that the monarch is asked for consent to debate bills which would affect the prerogative or interests of the Crown.

With research from The Guardian in 2021 found more than 1,000 laws were vetted by the Queen including whether national traffic rules applied to her private estates of Balmoral and Sandringham.

What are King Charles III's duties?





Much like his mother, the King will open Parliament in person in the annual State Opening of Parliament ceremony where he will also deliver the King's Speech.

Charles will also have the duty to appoint any future prime minister one of the few remaining personal prerogatives of the sovereign.

However, the monarch does not act on advice nor need to consult anyone before calling upon the leader with an overall majority of seats in the House of Commons to form a government.

It was one of the Queen’s last ever duties, just two days before she died when she appointed Liz Truss as PM at Balmoral Castle.

King Charles III during an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her Cabinet (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The King will also hold a regular audience with Ms Truss, usually weekly on a Wednesday.

He has already met with Ms Truss, the Cabinet, opposition leaders and Realm High Commissioners in the three days since his accession.

The new monarch is also head of the Privy Council which meets once and month and is the oldest form of legislative assembly still functioning in the UK, responsible for a number of executive responsibilities.

At each meeting, the Council obtains the King’s formal approval to orders which have already been discussed and approved by ministers.

He also approves proclamations through the Council which are formal notices covering issues such as the summoning of a new Parliament, coinage and the dates of certain bank holidays.